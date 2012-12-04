* Campaign group to go to court vs Irish data regulator
* Criticises regulator's stance on Facebook privacy policy
* Facebook says its data protection exceeds requirements
By Georgina Prodhan and Conor Humphries
VIENNA/DUBLIN, Dec 4 An Austrian student group
plans to go to court in a bid to make Facebook Inc, the
world's biggest social network, do more to protect the privacy
of its hundreds of millions of members.
Campaign group europe-v-facebook, which has been lobbying
for reforms at the U.S. company for more than a year, said it
would appeal against decisions by the data protection regulator
in Ireland, where Facebook has its international headquarters.
The group has filed 22 separate complaints against Facebook,
winning some concessions including pushing the social network to
switch off its facial recognition feature in Europe.
But it said on Tuesday the changes did not go far enough and
it was disappointed with the results of an audit carried out by
the Irish Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) in response to its
complaints, which it now plans to challenge in court.
"We'll be fighting Facebook via the DPC," the group's
founder, Max Schrems, told Reuters.
The move is one of a number of campaigns against the giants
of the internet, who are under pressure from investors to
generate more revenue from their huge user bases but also face
criticism for storing and sharing personal information.
Internet search engine Google, for example, has
been told by the European Union to make changes to a new policy
that pools data collected on users of its services including
YouTube, gmail and Google+, from which users cannot opt out.
Facebook's shares have dropped 40 percent in value since the
company's record-breaking $104 billion initial public offering
in May as revenue growth has slowed.
Facebook, due to hold a conference call later on Tuesday to
answer customer concerns about its privacy policy, said its data
protection policies exceeded European requirements.
"The latest Data Protection report demonstrates not only how
Facebook adheres to European data protection law but also how we
go beyond it, in achieving best practice," a Facebook spokesman
said in an emailed comment.
"Nonetheless we have some vocal critics who will never be
happy whatever we do and whatever the DPC concludes."
TECHNOLOGY HUB
Last month, Facebook proposed to combine its user data with
that of its recently acquired photo-sharing service Instagram,
loosen restrictions on emails between its members and share data
with other businesses and affiliates that it owns.
Late on Monday, it invited users to vote on the proposed
changes to its policies, which have generated almost 90,000 user
comments as well as concerns from some privacy-advocacy groups
and a request for more information from the DPC.
Ian Maude, an analyst at London-based technology and media
analysis firm Enders Analysis, said privacy concerns were not
stopping more and more people from using social networks.
"Every time Facebook gets its wrist slapped, they make some
adjustments to their privacy policy," he added.
Among its complaints, europe-v-facebook said more than
40,000 Facebook users who had requested a copy of the data
Facebook was holding on them had not received anything several
months after making a request.
Ireland has become a hub for the international operations of
U.S. technology firms including Google and Microsoft,
who are attracted by a generous tax regime and in return create
employment for thousands.
Gary Davies, Ireland's deputy data protection commissioner,
denied Facebook's investment in Ireland had influenced
regulation of the company.
"We have handled this in a highly professional and focused
way and we have brought about huge changes in the way Facebook
handles personal data," he told Reuters.
Europe-v-facebook said it believed its Irish battle had the
potential to become a test case for data protection law and had
a good chance of landing up in the European Court of Justice.
Schrems said the case could cost the group around 100,000
euros ($130,000), which it hoped to raise via crowd-funding -
money provided by a collection of individuals - on the Internet.