(Corrects headline and lead as campaign group plans to sue Irish regulator, not Facebook, in the first instance)

VIENNA Dec 4 Facebook privacy campaign group europe-v-facebook plans to go to court in Ireland a bid to make the world's biggest social network do more to protect the privacy of its hundreds of millions of members, it said on Tuesday.

The Austrian student group has been campaigning for better data protection by Facebook for more than a year and has won some concessions on users' control of their own data and transparency on the part of Facebook over the data it collects and stores.

"We are hoping for a legally compliant solution from the Irish data protection authority," the group said. "Unfortunately, that is highly doubtful at the moment. Therefore we are also preparing ourselves for a lawsuit in Ireland." (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan. Editing by Jane Merriman)