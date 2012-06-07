NEW YORK, June 7 Losses by banks and brokerages due to Facebook Inc's botched market debut on Nasdaq OMX Group's exchange nearly a month ago may be as high as $200 million, Thomas Joyce, chief executive officer of Knight Capital Group Inc, said on Thursday.

Nasdaq said on Wednesday that it would offer $40 million in cash and rebates to clients harmed by its mishandling of Facebook's market debut.

"It's underwhelming at best," Joyce said of the plan during a conference in New York. "Nasdaq has got to go back to the drawing board and come up with something else."

Knight, which was a market maker in the Facebook initial public offering, said it alone lost up to $35 million due to Nasdaq's glitches. (Reporting By John McCrank; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)