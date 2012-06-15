UPDATE 2-Teva seeks CEO with pharma background to lead recovery efforts
* Shares in New York up 4 percent in early trade (Recasts with comments about CEO, adds details from conference call, analyst)
NEW YORK, June 15 Facebook Inc and its lead underwriters Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co have requested that shareholder lawsuits over its $16 billion initial public offering be grouped together in Manhattan federal court.
In court papers filed late on Thursday before the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multi-District Litigation, Facebook and the banks said the U.S. District Court in Manhattan was the "most appropriate and convenient forum to oversee these coordinated and/or consolidated proceedings."
Over a dozen separate federal shareholder lawsuits have accused Facebook and the underwriters of hiding the social networking company's weakened growth forecasts ahead of the May 18 stock offering, one of the largest ever IPOs.
Nasdaq OMX Group Inc has also been sued by investors who claimed the exchange operator was negligent in handling orders for Facebook shares. (Reporting By Basil Katz; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* Shares in New York up 4 percent in early trade (Recasts with comments about CEO, adds details from conference call, analyst)
* on February 10, 2017, the board of directors of the company adopted amended and restated by-laws, effective the same date - SEC filing
NEW DELHI, Feb 13 A strike led by drivers' unions in the Indian capital demanding better pay from Uber and Ola has paralysed the ride-hailing services that have grabbed business from traditional taxi and rickshaw operators with their cheaper fares.