PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 3-week lows, heads for second straight weekly fall

BENGALURU, June 16 Gold on Friday held steady near a three-week low hit in the previous session on a firmer dollar and strong U.S. economic data, and was headed for a second straight weekly fall. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,254 per ounce by 0106 GMT. It hit its weakest since May 24 at $1,251.18 on Thursday. The metal has fallen nearly 1 percent so far this week. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent,