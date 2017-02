Brazil's Vale sees iron ore price above $80/tonne in 2017

BRASILIA, Feb 23 Brazilian miner Vale SA expects the global price of iron ore to average above $80 per tonne in 2017, on the back of increasing steel demand and a smaller rise in new production entering the global market, the company's Executive Director of Ferrous Minerals Peter Poppinga said on Thursday. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by W Simon)