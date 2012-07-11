(Adds background on case)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, July 11 A U.S. judge recused
herself from overseeing a privacy lawsuit against Facebook
over the social networking service's "Sponsored Stories"
feature, one day before she was set to hold a hearing on a
proposed settlement.
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California,
federal court did not provide a reason for the recusal in a
brief order on Wednesday.
Five Facebook members filed a lawsuit seeking class-action
status against the social networking site, saying its "Sponsored
Stories" feature violated California law by publicizing users'
"likes" of certain advertisers without paying them or giving
them a way to opt out. The case involved over 100 million
potential class members.
As part of a proposed settlement, Facebook agreed to allow
users more control over how their personal information is used.
The value to Facebook members resulting from the changes is
about $103 million, in the opinion of one economist hired by the
plaintiffs.
However, the amount Facebook will actually pay to settle the
case is just over $20 million, according to court documents
filed last month.
Any settlement must be approved by a judge. In the order on
Wednesday, Koh vacated all pending dates for motions in the
case, and asked that it be reassigned to another judge.
Koh had overseen the lawsuit since it landed in federal
court last year. In an order last December, Koh rejected
Facebook's attempts to dismiss the case, saying plaintiffs had
shown economic injury could occur through Facebook's use of
their names, photographs and likenesses.
The case is Angel Fraley et al., individually and on behalf
of all others similarly situated vs. Facebook Inc, U.S. District
Court, Northern District of California, 11-cv-1726.
