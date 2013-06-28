By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 28
SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Child rights advocates
tried to convince a U.S. judge on Friday that a Facebook
legal settlement did not go far enough to keep content created
by minors out of the hands of advertisers.
Five plaintiffs filed a proposed class action against
Facebook in 2011, saying the social networking giant's
"Sponsored Stories" program shared user's "likes" of certain
advertisers without paying them or allowing them to opt out.
The case has highlighted tension between privacy concerns
and Facebook's drive to monetize user content.
Under the terms of a proposed settlement, Facebook will pay
$20 million to compensate class members, and promised to give
users more control over how their content is shared - changes
which plaintiff lawyers estimate to be worth up to $145 million.
Facebook charged advertisers nearly $234 million for Sponsored
Stories between January 2011 and August 2012, court filings
show.
U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg in San Francisco
preliminarily approved the settlement last year, but he still
must give it a final sign-off."
At a hearing on Friday, Children's Advocacy Institute
attorney Robert Fellmeth told Seeborg that no minors should have
their content shared with advertisers. Seeborg did not say how
he would rule, but said his role is only to say if the
settlement is fair.
"My function here is not to craft the perfect policy for
minors," Seeborg said.
Earlier this month, Facebook announced a retooling of its
advertising product offerings and eliminated the term "Sponsored
Stories," though the company can still share its members likes
of different products. Facebook attorney Michael Rhodes said in
court on Friday that the legal settlement would still cover
those types of advertising practices.
Under the deal, impacted Facebook users can claim a cash
payment of around $10 each to be paid from the settlement fund,
and plaintiff lawyers are seeking $7.5 million in fees. Any
money remaining would then go to charity.
Seeborg called the $145 million valuation of changes to
Facebook's site "highly speculative." However, plaintiff lawyer
Robert Arns said the changes were very significant. "We think it
sets a new standard for all social media sites in the U.S.,"
Arns said.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Angel Fraley et al., individually and on behalf of
all others similarly situated vs. Facebook Inc, 11-cv-1726.