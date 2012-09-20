By Basil Katz
| NEW YORK, Sept 20
NEW YORK, Sept 20 Facebook Inc and most
of its adversaries in a raft of lawsuits over its $16 billion
initial public offering can agree on at least one thing: that
the cases should be heard in a New York court.
At a hearing on Thursday, lawyers for both sides asked a
judicial panel to pool together dozens of lawsuits against the
social networking company in Manhattan federal court. The panel
made no immediate ruling, but did not question the idea of
grouping the cases in New York.
In at least 33 lawsuits seeking class-action status,
Facebook investors have asked courts to hold the company and its
underwriters responsible for causing them losses in the IPO in
May. Investors say they lost money due to technical glitches on
the Nasdaq stock market and accuse the company of selectively
disclosing unflattering information about its business prospects
to Wall Street analysts who then shared it with privileged
investors.
Facebook's IPO was one of the most hotly anticipated in
recent memory, but the technical malfunctions embarrassed the
company and the NASDAQ. The lawsuits, which seek unspecified
damages, could cost Facebook millions of dollars to defend, as
it strives to put the IPO problems behind it.
While lawsuits have been also been filed in California,
Florida and Washington, D.C., most plaintiffs and the defendants
say the cases should proceed in New York because witnesses,
evidence relating to the IPO, and the underwriter banks are all
in that city.
"We're glad to be in New York and we'd like to stay here,"
Andrew Clubok, a lawyer for Facebook, told the Judicial Panel
on Multidistrict Litigation at the hearing in Manhattan federal
court.
The only lawyer to speak against consolidation of the cases
represented plaintiffs in two "derivative" lawsuits currently
before a federal judge in San Francisco. Those suits seek to
hold Facebook's board and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg
responsible for damage they claim was done to the company.
The derivatives plaintiffs say the litigation should take
place in California state court, near Facebook's headquarters,
for easy access to witnesses and documents.
The 11-judge multidistrict panel, which meets periodically
to decide where wide-ranging litigation should be consolidated,
is expected to issue a decision within weeks. Seven judges were
present for Thursday's hearing.
Most of the cases are in New York already, and have been
added to the docket of Manhattan federal judge Robert Sweet ever
since he was randomly assigned the first complaint.
"There may be a good chance that Judge Sweet could get this
case," panel Judge Paul Barbadoro of New Hampshire said,
prompting laughs from the crowded courtroom.
Facebook has said that it did not violate any rules and that
Nasdaq was to blame for trading glitches on its first day of
trading.
NASDAQ OMX Group Inc is also facing investor
lawsuits that claim it was negligent in failing to execute
trades in the face of record-breaking volume during the IPO.
William Slaughter, an attorney for NASDAQ, told the judges
on Thursday that the exchange agreed those cases should also be
before Judge Sweet, but that they should proceed on a separate
track from the Facebook lawsuits.
"The two sets of actions ... really don't have much in
common," he said.
The case is In Re: Facebook Inc, IPO Securities and
Derivative Litigation, U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict
Litigation, No. 12-md-2389.