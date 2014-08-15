UPDATE 1-HSBC appoints insurer AIA's Tucker as chairman
HONG KONG, March 13 Europe's biggest bank HSBC Holdings Plc on Monday said AIA Group Ltd Chief Executive Mark Tucker had been appointed as its chairman, replacing Douglas Flint.
Aug 14 Samuel Lessin, Facebook Inc's vice president of product management, said he would be leaving the company.
Lessin said in a post on the social networking site that his departure would be effective Aug. 29.
He said he does not have any immediate plans but intends to help his wife Jessica Lessin with her publication, the Information.
"If past performance is any indication, I will be starting something soon enough What, I don't know, but generally volume of ideas has never been much of an issue for me," he said.
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016