By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, Dec. 29 Annie Scranton has a little
problem.
The founder and president of New York City's Pace Public
Relations is a successful and sober-minded individual, but when
it comes to this one thing, she has a definite compulsion. It's
the "Like" button on Facebook -- she just can't stop clicking
it.
"I'm totally obsessed with it," says the 31 year old. "Just
like a lot of people I know. My friends and I call it
'Like-Bombing', where you go online and like everything."
So it's a good thing for serial "Likers" like Scranton that
there are more and more rewards for consumers who click that
button.
Hotel chain Marriott, for instance, is currently offering
prizes totaling 10 million reward points for those who Like its
Facebook pages, including two grand prizes of a million points
each.
Think of it as a social-media arms race among corporations,
to see which can amass the greatest number of online followers.
"It's become a real competition between companies to grow
the size of that number, and to have more fans than your
rivals," says Matt Simpson, marketing director for
Phoenix-based Bulbstorm, which develops social-media apps for
companies such as NBC and World Wrestling Entertainment.
"Over the last year, we've been seeing more and more of it,
and it's been driven largely by promotional applications like
sweepstakes."
PROMOTIONS AND LIST BUILDING
If you "Liked" Toys 'R Us before Thanksgiving, for
instance, you got a shot at a limo ride, a $1,000 shopping
spree, and exclusive store access before its doors opened for
Black Friday sales.
Travel site Expedia, meanwhile, hosted a 'FriendTrips'
sweepstakes for those who Liked its Facebook page, offering
voyages to one of 13 different destinations.
As a result, in the third quarter of this year, an average
of 100 million "Like" buttons were being clicked on Facebook
every day. That's double the amount of liking going on,
compared with the same period last year.
Corporations are doing this for a reason, of course.
They're building marketing lists, they're aiming to boost
sales, and they're planting themselves in users' news feeds.
When Coca-Cola has more than 36 million Likes, and Disney
has more than 29 million, they've assembled a ready-made
audience that can be tapped at any time.
And here's a little secret: While companies are certainly
happy to have you as a fan, what they're really interested in
isn't you; it's your friends.
Because if you officially Like Starbucks, your friends see
that you've liked Starbucks, and they become more likely to
spend there as well.
"Friends of fans represent a much larger set of consumers
than the brand's own fans," says Elisabeth Diana, Facebook's
manager of corporate communications. "In fact they're 81 times
the size of the actual fan base, so Likes are a way to reach
those people as well."
The promotional pushes seem to be paying off.
Expedia's FriendTrips campaign, for instance, garnered
900,000 new Likes for the company. And while Marriott's contest
is ongoing until the end of the year, its new Marriott Rewards
Facebook page has already gone from zero to more than 170,000
Likes.
"We've surpassed all other hotel rewards programs in under
three weeks," says Michelle Lapierre, Marriott's senior
director of customer relationship marketing, taking a slap at
rivals Hilton, Starwood and Hyatt.
LIKING, PHASE TWO
Of course, once you have an army of online followers,
that's not the end of the marketing road. Then there's the
question of what to do with them all.
That's why companies are now proceeding to Phase Two of the
Like operation: Figuring out how to engage and entertain
consumers on an ongoing basis, with a flurry of polls and
quizzes and games.
"Collecting Likes by giving away prizes is a great way to
build a fan base, but it's not the be-all and end-all of
Facebook marketing," says Bulbstorm's Simpson, who himself won
a 10-day trip to Hawaii from just such an online promotion.
"Savvy brands are starting to focus on things with more
entertainment value, to keep you around longer than the seven
seconds it takes to fill out a form."
Beware, though, that Liking something publicly makes
companies keenly interested in who you are and where you're
surfing.
Not only that, but Facebook is rolling out so-called
'Sponsored Stories' of such activity. In other words, if you
officially like Target's Facebook page, your friend Jim might
get a Sponsored Story in his news feed announcing that
thrilling development. So if you're uncomfortable with your
personal business being public, then maybe Like-Bombing isn't
your best online strategy.
"Facebook 'Like' buttons are increasing in prevalence
across the Web, raising serious privacy concerns for those who
value the privacy of their online reading habits," says Rainey
Reitman, activism director for the San Francisco-based
Electronic Frontier Foundation.
"This collection of information about one's Web browsing
habits may violate many users' expectations of privacy. Our
reading habits can be incredibly sensitive, and Facebook has a
long history of playing fast and loose with user privacy."
Facebook reached a settlement with the Federal Trade
Commission in November, agreeing to get users' permission
before altering privacy settings and submitting to independent
privacy audits for the next 20 years.
As for Pace's Annie Scranton, though, she has no plans to
rein in her Like campaign - especially since it's brought her a
number of new business prospects. So if you get Liked by her,
don't be all that surprised.
"My business is inextricably linked to social media, so if
I wasn't constantly Liking things, my clients wouldn't be
happy," she says. "Even when I'm working, I'm on Facebook all
day long. You can never do enough Liking."
