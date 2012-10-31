* Share volatility expected due to end of lock-up -analyst
* Roughly 230 million shares available for sale
* Another 800 million shares become eligible on Nov. 14
* Shares down 3.7 pct at $21.14
(Adds details, background, updates stock, byline)
By Alexei Oreskovic
Oct 31 Facebook Inc shares fell nearly 4
percent in busy trade on Wednesday as the company allowed
employees to start selling roughly 230 million shares less than
six months after its rocky market debut.
The world's largest social network waived a provision that
prevented employees from selling shares until Nov. 14, making
Facebook shares worth about $5 billion at current prices
eligible for sale in the public market.
Facebook staffers were meant to be able to sell their vested
shares on Monday, but the two-day market closure due to powerful
storm Sandy saw Wednesday become the first trading day.
The flood of shares set to hit the market as insider trading
"lock-up" provisions expire in several phases have pressured
Facebook's stock for months.
"I don't really understand why Facebook (chose) to unlock
virtually all of its compensation within the year of its IPO,
but they did," said Michael Pachter, an analyst with Wedbush
Securities.
"They made a mistake and set the company up for volatility."
More than 1 billion Facebook shares held by employees,
insiders and early investors are set to become available for
trading by year's end, a significant increase from the "float"
of roughly 692 million shares that were available for trading as
of Sept. 30.
The largest batch of additional shares will become eligible
to trade on Nov. 14, when the lock-up expires on roughly 800
million shares.
Facebook's 28-year-old chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, has
committed to not sell any shares before September 2013. But
board member and early Facebook investor Peter Thiel sold the
majority of his holdings in August, raising criticism from some
investors.
The world's No. 1 online social networking website, with
roughly 1 billion users, experienced brisk demand for its shares
when it was a private company and became the only U.S. company
to debut with a market value of more than $100 billion.
But shares of Facebook are down more than 40 percent since
the IPO as investors worry about the company's ability to keep
up revenue growth and the large pool of additional shares in the
lock-up that are now hitting the market.
Wall Street also has cast a gimlet eye on Facebook and its
ability to attract mobile revenue as more people turn to
smartphones and tablet devices to access the Web.
Last week, Facebook said it increased mobile advertising
revenue at a faster than expected pace, totaling $150 million in
the third quarter. Estimates had pegged mobile revenue at $40
million to $50 million in the second quarter.
Facebook's stock was down 3.7 percent at $21.14 in Wednesday
trading, off an earlier low at $20.73.
Facebook drew $1.5 billion under a loan facility last week
to cover the tax withholding obligations of vested employee
shares. The company has said it will cover the total tax bill
with existing cash and with borrowing from its credit
facilities.
(Reporting By Alexei Oreskovic in Sanfrancisco and Jennifer
Saba in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Claudia
Parsons, Matthew Lewis and Tim Dobbyn)