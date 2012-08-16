NEW YORK Aug 16 Shares of Facebook Inc
fell 2 percent in premarket trading on Thursday, ahead of an end
to a lockup period that prevented some insider sales.
More than 270 million shares will be unlocked at the market
open, which is more than half the 421 million that were sold in
the social networking company's initial public offering in May.
The deluge is not expected to add to the stock's recent
weakness as insiders hope for a recovery in the share price
before they unload. As of Wednesday's close of $21.20, Facebook
shares have plummeted 44.2 percent from their IPO price of $38.
The stock lost another 2 percent before the bell on
Thursday, falling to $20.78.
Another 243 million shares are set to become available
between mid-October and mid-November. On Nov. 14, more than 1.2
billion shares will be available for trading. Chief Executive
Mark Zuckerberg will not be able to sell his shares until
then.