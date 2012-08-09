UPDATE 1-Comcast's NBC in talks to buy 25 pct stake in Euronews-source
* NBCU to buy Euronews stake through reserved shares sale-source
LONDON Aug 9 Spanish property company Allegra European Holdings has exchanged contracts to buy a block containing the London headquarters of social network company Facebook for about 60 million pounds ($93.8 million), a source close to the deal told Reuters.
Facebook recently moved into the Grade II listed 19th century block known as Seven Dials Warehouse, located in the Covent Garden tourist hot spot, which also houses a restaurant and an Urban Outfitters store.
Southern European investors are attracted to the London property market for its safe haven qualities and liquidity as well as the appeal of an investment in sterling.
Allegra has previously bought London property, including an office block on King William Street in London's main financial district. Allegra could not be immediately reached for comment.
According to the sales brochure, the property is held in a Luxembourg-based special purpose vehicle, and Facebook sub-leases its office space from the Expedia.com website, paying an annual rent in the region of two million pounds.
The block's total rent is about 3.6 million pounds and the deal would represent a rental yield of about 5.5 percent. ($1 = 0.6396 British pounds)
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Chinese cable maker Recon Wenyuan Cable Co Ltd is set to snap up a majority stake in a U.S. movie production company for up to $100 million, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, without naming the target.
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Zhenai.com, one of China's largest matchmaking websites, has found itself an unlikely suitor in drone manufacturer DEA General Aviation that said on Wednesday it wants to buy the popular dating website to expand its business.