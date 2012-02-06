(Repeats story originally published late on Sunday)
* Former Microsoft exec Everson is linchpin of effort
* Commissions first study of ad effectiveness of network
* New ad products to be unveiled by end of February
* Facebook's rates still trail most other online ads
By Peter Lauria
Feb 5 About a year ago, when it became
clear that taking Facebook Inc public was a matter of when not
if, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg went out and poached
Caroline Everson, then global advertising head at Microsoft Corp
.
Landing an executive with Everson's pedigree was a coup -
prior to Microsoft, she was a top advertising executive at
Viacom Inc's MTV Networks and at Walt Disney Co
. The hire also sent a clear message to Madison Avenue
from the world's largest online social network: We want to work
with you.
Until Everson's arrival as vice president of global
marketing, Facebook's relationship with the advertising
community was at best politely dismissive, at worst outright
antagonistic.
Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has said he views Facebook
more as a way to connect people than a business, and he has been
adamant about limiting the impact of ads on user experiences.
Indeed, his reluctance to flood the social network with ads is
widely viewed as one reason why Facebook endured while an
earlier rival, MySpace, expired.
"Mark has an evangelical approach to advertising," said
Martin Sorrell, chief executive of WPP Plc, the world's
largest advertising agency. "He sees Facebook as a vehicle to
open up communication, not to monetize."
But with 85 percent of its revenue derived from advertising
last year -- when revenue was $3.71 billion, Facebook realized
it needed to strike a more cooperative tone with Madison Avenue
ahead of its initial public offering and the accompanying
intense scrutiny on profit growth.
Advertising sources identified Everson, along with David
Fischer, vice president of business and marketing partnerships,
and Blake Chandlee, vice president of global agency relations,
as the triumvirate leading Facebook's charm offensive.
"It's been remarkably different over the last 12 months,"
Michael Hayes, president of digital at advertising firm
Initiative, said of Facebook's attitude toward the advertising
community.
"They didn't really have a relationship with us before, but
now they are trying to establish a relationship. I've definitely
seen an uptick in their interest in working with us," he said.
Last September, Facebook set up a committee consisting of
executives from brands that advertise on the site, as well as
representatives from many top ad agencies, to regularly provide
feedback on its advertising products and services.
The company also commissioned Hayes' firm, Initiative, to
compare the success of Facebook ads against other media, such as
television, the first time it asked for such a study.
Sorrell said Facebook plans to introduce new advertising
products by the end of February. A source familiar with the
announcement said it would center on new products around mobile
advertising, but did not provide further details.
A Facebook representative declined to comment on any new
product announcements or to make Everson available for an
interview, citing the quiet period ahead of the IPO.
ADVERTISING, FRIEND OR ENEMY?
Facebook, which boasts 845 million users worldwide, is more
dependent on ad sales than CBS Corp, the most
ad-dependent traditional media company, which derives two-thirds
of its revenue from advertising.
Facebook ranks as the top provider of graphical online
display ads in the United States, accounting for roughly 28
percent of the total "impressions" of such ads last year,
according to industry research firm comScore.
But analysts say the price that Facebook charges for the
bulk of its ads is lower than those of other forms of online
ads, such as the branding campaigns popular on sites such as
Yahoo or the search ads offered by Google.
Facebook is taking steps to make its ads more valuable to
marketers by integrating social networking features with
"sponsored stories" or ads that highlight a user's friends who
have "liked" a certain product.
The big question is whether Facebook can further evolve its
advertising offerings, which are tempered by privacy laws and
the changing parameters around how social networks can mine user
data for targeted marketing.
"Their ad product opportunities aren't too robust right now,
and the effectiveness is spotty at best," Hayes said.
Facebook has come under criticism for the way it has used
member data in the past, including in 2008 when its Beacon
advertising product was assailed for disclosing such things as
what purchases people were making on Amazon.com to
their friends without permission.
Companies have also removed ads from being displayed against
offending user or group profiles, not unlike how brands pull
commercials on television shows in protest.
Facebook listed the evolving nature of privacy and data
protection laws as two risk factors that could impinge future
growth in a regulatory filing.
Still, the key for Facebook, according to David Eastman,
president of digital at JWT, which is part of the WPP group, is
keeping Wall Street at bay while it figures out how to monetize
its role as an identity broker.
"I'm worried about how the IPO will affect creative," said
Eastman. "I'm worried that the demand for growth and making
numbers will get in the way of really evolving the platform to
figure out how to monetize influence."
EVERSON AT BAT
If Everson and her team can establish that equilibrium, the
opportunities for Facebook are enormous.
Internet advertising is expected to grow at an annual
average rate of 15.9 percent to $113 billion in 2014, from an
estimated $84.2 billion this year, according to Zenith
Optimedia. That makes the Internet the second-largest ad market
behind TV, which by 2014 will reach $215.7 billion.
Facebook currently commands only a sliver of agency ad
dollars. In 2011, Sorrell said WPP spent $1.6 billion with
Google and just $200 million with Facebook. This year Sorrell,
who labeled Google a "frenemy" in 2006, expects to spend $2.3
billion with the search giant and $400 million with Facebook.
Sorrell said the disparity is because of the greater
difficulty of monetizing social media. Not to mention that the
increased competition with Google in recent years has made it a
"friendlier frenemy," Sorrell added with a laugh.
"Facebook is a superb branding medium, but right now it is
more about PR than advertising," he said.
In June, Google launched its own social network, Google+, to
compete with Facebook. The service, which does not currently
display any advertising, has won praise for innovative features
such as group-video-chat technology and a design that allows
users to easily sort friends into different groups.
Sorrell said the two services are preparing for a "battle
royal" to win the future of social advertising.
"There's a real battle shaping up and the competition is
intense," he said, adding that from the advertising community's
perspective more options are better than less.
Everson, who left Microsoft after nine months, is on the
front lines of that battle for Facebook.
A New Jersey native, Everson graduated in 1999 with an MBA
from Harvard. She was pegged as a "Woman to Watch" by trade
publication Advertising Age last May, where her profile noted
that she got married in Disney World and had Wyclef Jean rap a
song about her twin daughters.
"Since she's joined, Facebook has definitely turned up the
heat on getting cozy with agencies," said JWT's Eastman. "There
are lots more opportunities to get closer and more involved with
them."
(Reporting By Peter Lauria, additional reporting by Alexei
Oreskovic; Editing by Tiffany Wu and Leslie Adler)