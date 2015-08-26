By Yasmeen Abutaleb
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 26 Facebook Inc is
testing a personal digital assistant called "M" within its
Messenger service that can answer questions with live human help
and perform tasks such as buying gifts online and booking
restaurants.
M is "powered by artificial intelligence that's trained and
supervised by people," David Marcus, vice president of Messaging
products, wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.
Rival services like Apple Inc's Siri, Google Inc's
Google Now and Microsoft Corp's Cortana rely
entirely on technology to answer questions.
M is a hybrid backed by a team of Facebook employees with
customer service backgrounds, called M trainers, who can also
make travel arrangements and appointments, Marcus wrote.
Facebook has introduced several functions inside Messenger,
which boasts more than 700 million users, to transform it into a
standalone platform. Earlier this year, it rolled out games
exclusively on Messenger and launched products for businesses to
directly connect with consumers.
