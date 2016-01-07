By Yasmeen Abutaleb
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 7 Facebook Inc's
Messenger app surpassed 800 million users, the company said on
Thursday, making it the fastest-growing app of 2015 according to
research firm Nielsen.
The means Messenger, which Facebook created as a standalone
app in 2014, has more active monthly users than rivals Snapchat
and Viber, but still lags the 900 million using WhatsApp, also
owned by Facebook.
WhatsApp was one of the first apps to let people send and
receive free text messages on smartphones, bypassing network
charges. Messenger users can also exchange messages, but the app
also offers free video calling and some business services.
"One of the things we have to work on this year is this
perception or mindset that Messenger is only to speak with your
Facebook friends," said Messenger head David Marcus in a phone
interview on Wednesday.
Facebook plans to make money from ads on Messenger, but has
not said when it will do so. The world's biggest online social
network, which has 1.55 billion users, makes money selling ads
that appear on people's timelines.
Messenger has added features over the past few months,
enabling users to sign up without a Facebook account, make
payments, video calls and communicate directly with businesses.
It worked with ride-hailing app maker Uber Technologies Inc
in December so users could request a ride through
Messenger.
Facebook has also begun testing a digital assistant, called
M, that operates through Messenger and can make restaurant
reservations and airline bookings and other tasks. The service
is available to only 10,000 people in the San Francisco Bay
area, but Marcus said Facebook hopes to offer it to more users
later this year.
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale
and Bill Rigby)