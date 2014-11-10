BRIEF-Bird Construction qtrly adjusted net income per share $0.20
* Bird construction inc. Announces 2016 fourth quarter and annual financial results
Nov 10 Social networking site Facebook Inc said its messaging service is being used by more than half a billion people, few months after it was separated from the main Facebook app. (bit.ly/1u1Xw4o)
Facebook said in April users would need to download a separate app for Messenger, which would allow them to send videos, make free calls and chat with groups.
The company said in April that its Messenger service had over 200 million users. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Bird construction inc. Announces 2016 fourth quarter and annual financial results
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRASILIA, March 14 Brazil's top public prosecutor asked the Supreme Court to open 83 new investigations into senior politicians on Tuesday, reportedly including five ministers and leading lawmakers, in a dramatic escalation of a graft probe threatening the government.