(Adds conformation from Yahoo)

June 25 Yahoo Inc's Alex Stamos will join Facebook Inc as chief security officer from Monday, he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Stamos, who joined Yahoo as chief information security officer last year, also updated his profiles on Twitter and LinkedIn. (on.fb.me/1J6Q1in)

Yahoo confirmed that Stamos has accepted a position at Facebook and said Ramses Martinez was serving as its interim chief information security officer.

Facebook could not be reached for comment.

In a LinkedIn account summary, Stamos describes himself as a "security executive who is passionate about building an Internet that is safe and trustworthy for everyday users."

Stamos will replace Joe Sullivan who left the world's largest social media network in April to join Uber Technologies Inc. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Savio D'Souza)