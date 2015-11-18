By Melissa Fares
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 18 Facebook Inc said it
erroneously disabled the personal account of a user named Isis
Anchalee for about a day, an action the user claims was due to
her name being spelt the same as the acronym used for the
Islamic State extremist group.
Anchalee, a software developer in San Francisco, on Monday
posted a screenshot of a Facebook log-in page that showed a
message "Account disabled". She wrote to Facebook's Twitter page
(@facebook), "why would you disable my personal account? MY REAL
NAME IS ISIS ANCHALEE".
Anchalee said she sent Facebook her personal information
three times to resolve the issue.
"Facebook thinks I'm a terrorist. Apparently sending them a
screenshot of my passport is not good enough for them to reopen
my account," Anchalee wrote on Twitter.
A researcher at Facebook responded on Twitter on Tuesday
that her account was activated again.
"This was an error made as part of a fake account reporting
process and we're sorry for the trouble it caused. It was not
connected to the individual's name and her account has already
been restored," a Facebook spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Many people with the name Isis - an Ancient Egyptian goddess
of health, marriage and wisdom, have expressed concerns about
the use of the acronym ISIS to refer to Islamic State, the group
which claimed responsibility for the Paris attacks.
An online petition on the issue calling for media to "stop
calling terrorists (Islamic State) by our name" closed on 24
August with more than 56,800 signatures.
(Reporting by Melissa Fares; Writing by Angela Moon; Editing by
Andrew Hay)