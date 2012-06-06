* Offers $40 million in cash and rebates
* Rival exchanges says Nasdaq rebate plan is unfair
* Compensation amount falls well short of claims
(Adds comments from Greifeld on CNBC, from Direct Edge; updates
Pitt quote, adds background on FINRA, SEC)
By John McCrank
June 6 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said it
will offer $40 million in cash and rebates to clients harmed by
its mishandling of Facebook Inc's market debut.
But the proposed compensation, subject to approval by
regulators, drew sharp criticism from rival exchanges for its
use of rebates and from clients claiming losses far in excess of
what Nasdaq is offering.
Nasdaq said on Wednesday $13.7 million would be paid to its
affected member firms and the balance would be credited to
members to reduce trading costs, with all benefits expected to
be awarded within six months.
"We have been embarrassed and certainly we apologized to the
industry, but the important thing we have to do is focus on the
future," Nasdaq Chief Executive Robert Greifeld said in an
interview on CNBC on Wednesday.
The idea of rebates drew the ire of other exchanges, which
said it would essentially allow Nasdaq to undercut them on
prices. Sources at Nasdaq rivals said that such a plan would
force brokers to trade at Nasdaq, taking market share from
competing exchanges.
"This is tantamount to forcing the industry to subsidize
Nasdaq's missteps and would establish a harmful precedent that
could have far reaching implications for the markets, investors
and the public interest," NYSE Euronext, Nasdaq's main
competitor, said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.
"We intend to strongly press our views that Nasdaq's
proposal cannot be allowed to permit an unjust and
anti-competitive situation."
Direct Edge, the No. 4 U.S. cash equities exchange by
volume, said it has "several significant concerns with the
Nasdaq remedy and plan(s) to aggressively voice them throughout
the process."
The top four market makers in the $16 billion Facebook IPO -
UBS, Citigroup, Knight Capital, and
Citadel Securities - together lost upward of $115 million due to
technical problems that prevented them from knowing for about
two hours if their orders had gone through after Facebook began
trading.
One of those firms, Knight Capital, said in a statement that
it was "disappointed that Nasdaq's compensation fund does not
come close to covering reported losses from broker-dealers.
Their proposed solution to this problem is simply unacceptable."
The statement also said that Knight is "evaluating all remedies
available under law."
Smaller market makers that might have suffered losses would
also receive a part of the $40 million Nasdaq proposes. Two
senior executives in the financial industry have said they
expect Nasdaq member claims to total $150 million to $200
million.
"Our expectation is that every firm will receive some
measure of cash and that every firm will receive their full
accommodation by year end if current trading patterns persist,"
Eric Noll, executive vice president for transaction services at
Nasdaq OMX, said in a webcast to member firms.
Under the plan, investors who attempted to buy the company's
shares at $42 or less, but whose orders were not executed, would
be eligible for compensation. In addition, trades that were
executed at an inferior price would also be eligible, as well as
trades that did go through successfully but were not confirmed
because of Nasdaq's technical problems.
A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is
expected soon, and an executive from a rival exchange declined
to comment until its publication.
FORMER SEC CHIEFS SPEAK OUT
"They clearly screwed up. They clearly owe their customers
money," said former SEC Chairman Arthur Levitt. He declined to
comment on whether the situation warranted an SEC investigation
or fine.
Another former SEC chairman, Harvey Pitt, said the exchange
deserved some praise for offering compensation but called $40
million too limited and Nasdaq's failures to live up to its
self-regulatory responsibilities "a blunder of major
proportions."
"The exchange's performance will likely be the subject of
sharp criticism from the SEC," and "will hurt Nasdaq in its
effort to corral additional listings and garner more U.S. IPOs,"
he said.
Nasdaq's Noll said the exchange is still engaged in a review
process with the SEC. It is unclear how long that process will
take or how long the SEC will take to decide if Nasdaq's
proposal for compensation is adequate.
If the SEC finds any securities law violations, Nasdaq could
be subject to fines, but any such outcome is likely a long way
off, according to a person familiar with the SEC's operations.
Noll said that the factors that went into determining the
$40 million figure included the exchange's liability cap of $3
million a month, Nasdaq's proceeds of $10.7 million from the
Facebook IPO, and an estimated $7 million in revenue forecast
over the next five years from Facebook trading and listing fees.
During the first day of Facebook trading, technical glitches
left the market makers - who facilitate trades for brokers and
are crucial to the smooth operation of stock trading - in the
dark for hours as to which trades had gone through.
Nasdaq's immediate response amounted to a members-only call
with one of its executive vice presidents and a statement that
the exchange would set aside a pool of $13.7 million to
accommodate losses.
The exchange has asked FINRA, which was responsible for
analyzing what went wrong during the "flash crash" in 2010, to
review client transaction and claims.
"They can go back and reconstruct every trade, every bid and
ask movement to see where all the volume was," said Evan Rosser,
former director of strategic programs for the enforcement
department at FINRA, an independent regulator of U.S. securities
firms.
(Reporting By John McCrank; Additional reporting by David
Gaffen, Suzanne Barlyn, and Herbert Lash; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick and Steve Orlofsky)