* House Financial Services market structure hearing June 20
* House aide: Nasdaq to skip hearing, cites litigation
* NYSE, Direct Edge CEOs will testify before Congress
* Knight Capital also plans to appear on panel
By John McCrank and Sarah N. Lynch
June 14 Facebook's bungled market debut
on Nasdaq OMX's exchange will likely be a hot topic
when exchange and trading firm executives testify on Capitol
Hill next week, but Nasdaq will not be in attendance.
Nasdaq declined to participate in the hearing on market
structure, citing pending litigation against the exchange
operator in connection with the Facebook debacle, a U.S. House
of Representatives aide said.
Meanwhile, the heads of NYSE Euronext and Direct
Edge, both of whom have criticized how Nasdaq plans to reimburse
firms that lost money due to the mishandling of the IPO, will
testify at the U.S. House hearing, the aide said.
The June 20 House Financial Services capital markets
subcommittee hearing was planned long before Facebook's IPO on
May 18, though now the issue is expected to take center stage.
The IPO was delayed by half an hour due to a technical
glitch, after which market makers did not receive confirmations
of their opening orders for two hours. Some orders were lost
entirely.
Nasdaq has proposed a $40 million plan to compensate clients
harmed in the Facebook IPO. Clients would be paid $13.7 million
in cash, while the balance would be credited to affected members
to reduce trading costs.
Other exchanges say that firms will be forced to give Nasdaq
their business in order to be reimbursed.
Nasdaq spokesman Joseph Christinat declined to comment.
Thomas Joyce, chief executive of market maker Knight
Capital, will also be at the hearing. He called Nasdaq's
compensation plan, which has to be cleared by regulators,
"underwhelming at best" at a conference last week.
Knight has disclosed it lost up to $35 million due to the
IPO problems. Sources have told Reuters that market makers
Citadel Securities and Citigroup's Automated Trading Desk lost
$30 million and $20 million respectively.
Losses at Swiss bank UBS may hit $350 million,
according to media reports.
Top executives from GETCO, Quantlab Financial LLC, INVESCO,
Credit Suisse, the Security Traders Association, and Capital
Markets Advisory Partners, are also scheduled to testify at the
hearing.
The hearing comes as the Securities and Exchange Commission
continues working on various regulatory market structure
reforms.
Market structure issues have been high on SEC Chairman Mary
Schapiro's agenda since she joined the SEC in 2009. They were
given a new sense of urgency after the May 6, 2010, "flash
crash" in which $1 trillion in shareholder equity was
temporarily wiped out in a matter of minutes.
Among the many reforms being considered by the SEC is the
creation of a "consolidated audit trail" to track all orders,
messages and trades.
The agency is also exploring ideas floated last year by a
flash crash advisory panel, including imposing fees on
high-frequency traders and a "trade-at" rule which would
prohibit U.S. venues and wholesale market makers from executing
an incoming order unless they were already publicly displaying
the best bid or offer in a particular stock.
(Reporting By John McCrank in New York and Sarah N. Lynch in
Washington DC; Editing by Andrew Hay)