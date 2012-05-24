BRIEF-Intercontinental Hotels notifies guests of payment card incident at 12 properties in the Americas
May 24 Morgan Stanley will adjust thousands of trades to ensure no one pays more than $43 a share for Facebook stock from last Friday's botched initial public offering, the firm told its legion of brokers on Thursday, a person familiar with the call said.
The source, a broker who could not speak for attribution, said the firm again insisted that the trading problems were Nasdaq-related. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gary Hill)
* PULMATRIX ANNOUNCES OVER $3.0 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING
* MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC. ANNOUNCES $2,125,000 REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING