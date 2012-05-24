Hershey's quarterly sales rise 3.2 percent
Feb 3 Hershey Co, the maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, as demand strengthened in the United States.
(Corrects to reflect nature and timing of orders being adjusted)
May 24 Morgan Stanley will adjust thousands of trades to ensure no limit orders will be filled at more than $43 a share for Facebook stock from last Friday's botched initial public offering, the firm told its brokers on Thursday, a person familiar with the call said.
The source, a broker who could not speak for attribution, said the firm again insisted that the trading problems were Nasdaq-related. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gary Hill and Phil Berlowitz)
Feb 3 Hershey Co, the maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, as demand strengthened in the United States.
* W&T Offshore announces year-end 2016 proved reserves, production for 2016, an update on the a-18 well at mahogany and an extension of the appeal with ibla regarding boem orders
Feb 3 U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 reported a 75 percent fall in quarterly profit as refining margins were hit by the narrowing gap between U.S. crude price and globally-traded Brent crude, to which prices of refined products are tied.