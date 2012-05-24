(Corrects to reflect nature and timing of orders being adjusted)

May 24 Morgan Stanley will adjust thousands of trades to ensure no limit orders will be filled at more than $43 a share for Facebook stock from last Friday's botched initial public offering, the firm told its brokers on Thursday, a person familiar with the call said.

The source, a broker who could not speak for attribution, said the firm again insisted that the trading problems were Nasdaq-related. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gary Hill and Phil Berlowitz)