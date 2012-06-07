* Exchanges to strongly contest Nasdaq's plan
By Herbert Lash and John McCrank
June 7 Rival exchanges on Thursday lashed out at
Nasdaq OMX's $40 million plan to compensate clients for
its mishandling of Facebook's initial public offering
last month, calling the plan "illegal," "anti-competitive" and
saying it was unlikely to be approved by U.S. regulators.
A day after Nasdaq rolled out its plan, which would mostly
consist of trading discounts for clients, rival exchanges
questioned the legitimacy of the proposal, and one of Nasdaq's
biggest customers said the sum offered was not nearly enough.
Total losses by banks and brokerages due to the technical
problems that plagued the $16 billion IPO may be as high as $200
million, said Thomas Joyce, chief executive of Knight Capital
Group, a market maker in the deal that said it alone
lost $35 million.
"I think that the scheme that was announced yesterday is
illegal," Bill O'Brien, CEO of the No. 4 U.S. equities exchange,
Direct Edge, said at Sandler O'Neill's brokerage and exchange
conference in New York. "It is also a shameless attempt to
basically turn a big investor-confidence-eroding event into a
competitive advantage."
O'Brien, who was visibly upset, said his company would
contest the plan and that he did not think it would be approved
by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. NYSE Euronext
, the top U.S. stock exchange, also said it strongly
objected to the plan.
Direct Edge, NYSE, and BATS Global Markets - which in March
had to pull its own IPO due to technical problems - all
denounced the plan as a grab for market share.
"Confusing compensation with a pricing promotion - that's a
bad way to do it," said Mark Hemsley, chief executive of BATS
Chi-X Europe.
Nasdaq's proposed $40 million compensation figure - $13.7
million in cash and the rest in trading discounts - was a big
topic at the conference.
GREIFELD HOLDS HIS GROUND
Robert Greifeld, CEO of Nasdaq, made 30-minute presentation
at the conference that did not touch on the Facebook problems
until the very end when he reiterated that Nasdaq's board
approved the plan and that it covered all of the losses that
resulted from the exchange's errors.
"We don't really have any legal requirements," Greifeld
said. "We have an accommodation policy approved by the SEC of up
to $3 million, so we are going to go to the SEC to ask them to
approve us to pay a lot more than that."
Nasdaq has been widely criticized for poor communications
during and after the Facebook IPO, the most highly anticipated
market debut in recent memory, and for failing to apologize for
the technical problems in the first hours of trading of Facebook
shares.
"It's hard to envision it having been handled more badly,"
said Jamie Selway, managing director of broker-dealer ITG.
The top four U.S. retail market makers - which facilitate
trades for brokers and are crucial to the smooth operation of
stock trading - say they lost upward of $115 million in the
Facebook IPO because of trading glitches and a severe
communications breakdown on Nasdaq's part.
The problems on Nasdaq's exchange led to a 30-minute delay
of the IPO on May 18, after which market makers did not receive
confirmations of their opening orders for two hours. Some orders
were placed well after the opening cross, around 1:50 p.m. that
day.
Facebook shares have fallen 31 percent from their offering
price of $38, to $26.31 on Thursday. The steep drop has
triggered questions over its IPO pricing.
"It's another one of those things that destroys confidence,"
said Fred Tomczyk, CEO of TD Ameritrade, the top U.S.
retail brokerage by trading volume.
