By John McCrank
NEW YORK, June 1 It's crisis communications 101
for Corporate America: when a company bungles an event as big as
the Facebook IPO, alienates customers, and spawns lawsuits and
regulatory inquiries, the CEO apologizes and agrees to provide
compensation to make things right. Everyone can then move on.
Not so at Nasdaq OMX Group, where technology
glitches and a communications breakdown marred Facebook's
$16 billion initial public offering on May 18.
Since then, the exchange has done little to conciliate
market making clients - a number of which lost tens of millions
of dollars each due to the trading problems. There has been no
outright apology. And as angry as some customers may be, experts
say they have little alternative but to keep trading on the
exchange.
And they have. Nasdaq's trading volume this week is above
the monthly average, and its share price is nearly unchanged two
weeks after the trading glitch.
Nasdaq, one of only two U.S. exchanges on which companies
can list their shares, is home to a raft of heavily traded
household technology names such as Apple and Google, and has
challenged the New York Stock Exchange for marquee listings. The
Facebook IPO was seen as a major coup.
Primary and secondary offerings on Nasdaq have raised $22.2
billion in capital so far this year, almost triple the amount
this time last year, according to Niamh Alexander, analyst of
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The New York Stock Exchange has
raised $16.1 billion in equity capital year-to-date, more than
50 percent less than a year earlier.
Nasdaq's strong position is giving confidence to investors
and analysts.
"We expect this to blow over with time," said Chris Allen,
an analyst at Evercore Partners, in a note to clients.
Many of Nasdaq's customers sing a different tune, however.
During the first day of Facebook trading, technical glitches
left the market makers - who facilitate trades for brokers and
are crucial to the smooth operation of stock trading - in the
dark for hours as to which trades had gone through.
The result was up to $115 million in losses for the Nasdaq's
top four market makers alone. Two senior executives in the
financial industry have said they expect Nasdaq member claims to
total $150 million to $200 million.
Nasdaq's response amounted to a members-only call with one
of its executive vice presidents, a statement that the exchange
would set aside a pool of $13.7 million to accommodate losses,
and a brief mention of Facebook during the company's
shareholders meeting. Greifeld also hosted Nasdaq's party at a
technology conference this week in California.
A source close to the exchange said it is reaching out to
affected clients. Yet some big clients are still unhappy.
"Communication has been about as good as it was on the day
of the IPO - minimal," said Mark Turner, head of trading at New
York-based agency broker Instinet.
Turner declined to say how much his firm lost but said it
paled in comparison with losses suffered by larger counterparts
like UBS, Citigroup, Knight Capital, and
Citadel Securities, which lost between $20 million and $35
million.
Instinet and Citigroup own stakes in BATS Global Markets,
while Knight and Citadel own stakes in Direct Edge, both of
which are electronic exchanges that compete directly against
Nasdaq for market share in U.S. equity trading.
THROWING OUT THE CRISIS PR PLAYBOOK
In most corners of Corporate America, such a situation would
have driven executives into crisis communications overload.
Regular communication, not necessarily more, is the best way
to handle a crisis situation, said John McInerney, a global vice
president at public relations firm Makovsky and Co.
"Just saying 'we are going to talk to you at 4:00 or at a
certain point and we are going to tell you where things are
right now,' I think people can live with that kind of
uncertainty as long as they know they are going to hear
something," he said. "And that didn't happen."
On a call with select reporters the Sunday after the
Facebook IPO, Greifeld said Nasdaq was "humbly embarrassed" over
the trading glitch, but he stopped short of a public apology.
"They have failed in executing a comprehensive or cohesive
communications strategy," said Michael Robinson, a former U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission public affairs and policy
chief who also spent three years in media relations at Nasdaq.
"Here we are a couple of weeks later and I'm still not
entirely sure what it is they said went wrong," said Robinson,
who is now an executive vice president at Levick Strategic
Communications.
It's a sharp contrast to the way rival exchange BATS Global
Markets handled a major crisis - the withdrawal of its own IPO
on its own exchange in March after a technological glitch
disrupted trading. Joe Ratterman, chief executive of BATS, was
on television the next day taking the blame and explaining why
the company pulled the plug.
The incident was an embarrassment at the time, but now
market participants say BATS' swift response looks like a
brilliant move compared with Nasdaq's inaction.
"Although they were highly criticized, guess what, no one
lost any money, other than maybe the BATS guys. But ...
investors didn't lose," said a financial industry executive who
declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue.
"MODUS OPERANDI"
A lack of public communication is partly protective -
lawsuits against Nasdaq by disgruntled investors are stacking
up. But many people who deal with Nasdaq regularly, or are
familiar with how it has handled its customer relationships, say
even if there were no legal issues, the silence and lack of
contrition expressed to market makers is par for the course.
"This is their modus operandi," said independent trading and
market structure consultant William Karsh, a former chief
operating officer of rival electronic exchange Direct Edge.
"They screw the wholesalers because they can. At the end of the
day, the wholesalers have no choice but to use them - they are
still a huge liquidity pool."
Nasdaq declined to comment for this article.
Nasdaq's liabilities for a trading glitch are limited
through regulation and a contract with its customers to $3
million per month. The exchange has applied to the SEC to
increase the amount to $13.7 million to include a gain of $10.7
million it made from the Facebook IPO through the sale of shares
it was left holding due to the technology glitches.
"They are certainly facing the specter of some significant
lawsuits if this pool is not enough," said an attorney who is
familiar with the situation.
The customers are arguing that the limit on liabilities
should not apply because the Facebook problems were the result
of gross negligence.
While its trading customers have little option but to stick
with Nasdaq to do their business, the longer-term risk for the
exchange is not landing the next Facebook.
"The Nasdaq has just handed the New York Stock Exchange the
best marketing bonanza they could ever hope for," said Robinson.
