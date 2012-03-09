BRIEF-Gevo says signs letter of intent with HCS Holding for commercial supply of isooctane
* Gevo inc - entered into a letter of intent (loi) with hcs holding gmbh (hcs) to supply isooctane under a five-year offtake agreement
March 9 Chris Hughes, one of the co-founders of Facebook and a former online strategist for Barack Obama during the 2008 presidential campaign, has purchased a majority stake in The New Republic, the magazine said on Friday.
Hughes, 28, will become publisher and editor-in-chief of the nearly 100-year old magazine which covers American politics.
He is also expected to apply his expertise in digital technology in his new role.
The New Republic currently publishes a daily Web magazine. The New Republic did not disclose the financial terms of the transaction or the exact size of the stake.
Hughes co-founded Facebook in 2004 at Harvard with his then- roommates Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and Dustin Moskovitz.
Since working on the Obama campaign Hughes founded Jumo.com in 2010, a non-profit site that aimed to help people find ways to help each other. It was later combined with GOOD in 2011, an online content and social engagement platform.
As well as his new role Hughes will continue to invest independently and work with non-profits like the Knight Foundation.
(Reporting By Yinka Adegoke, editing by Dave Zimmerman)
* Lexagene Holdings Inc - intends to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $2.01 million by issuance of 6.7 million units
* Bioanalytical Systems - board has directed management to seek alternatives to enable co to repay indebtedness to Huntington Bank in full