(Corrects to remove redundant phrase "and desktops" in para 13)
* Divides newsfeed into several tabs including photos, music
* Will look the same across mobile and desktop computers
* First major overhaul since inception
By Alexei Oreskovic
MENLO PARK, Calif., March 7 Facebook Inc
introduced the biggest change in years to its popular newsfeed
on Thursday, with a new look and focus on photos that is
expected to make the social network more ad-friendly and may
entice users to spend more time on the website.
The changes to the newsfeed, whose look and feel had
remained largely unchanged since Facebook's inception, include a
division into several sections, with separate areas for
photographs and music.
The newsfeed is the ever-changing stream of photos, videos
and comments uploaded from friends, and is the first page most
users see upon logging in.
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said the makeover
was part of an effort to position the social network as a
"personalized newspaper," complete with different sections for
users to explore.
It comes with a revamped interface that gives more
prominence to visual media, such as photos and videos.
The makeover comes roughly a month after Facebook introduced
a new social search feature it dubbed "graph search" that makes
it easier for the social network's more than 1 billion users to
discover more content on the social network.
The much-needed changes unveiled on Thursday, which
standardize the network's look across different types of desktop
and mobile devices, bring Facebook up-to-date as Google+, the
much younger social network started by Google Inc,
begins to incorporate more video and images.
"This is just going to provide more opportunity for people
to click around and stick around," said Brian Blau, an analyst
with industry research firm Gartner, about the revamped
newsfeed.
"The newsfeed was kind of outdated. This sort of brings it
up to maybe what's comparable to...their competition, and
partner sites that are focusing on media and richness."
Facebook's newsfeed is one of three "pillars" of the
service, along with search and user profiles.
The updated newsfeed provides more space for the photos and
videos that users share on the network, and provides a more
consistent look and feel between the version for PCs and for
mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. The changes will
begin rolling out in limited fashion from Thursday, Facebook
said.
Facebook executives say the updates will help keep organized
the increasing jumble of content available on the social network
as its user base grows.
The last major update to the feature occurred in September
2011. Since then, the company has incorporated ads directly into
the feed and has shifted its focus to creating "mobile-first
experiences," because more people now access the social network
from smartphones than from desktop computers.
FACEBOOK VERSUS GOOGLE
Marketers will be able to fashion more compelling ads thanks
to the increased real estate for photos, said Hussein Fazal, the
chief executive of AdParlor, a firm that helps companies
advertise on Facebook. "Larger images will result in higher
click through-rates, a higher level of engagement and better
performance," Fazal wrote in an email.
Still, analysts say the company needs to tread carefully to
avoid inundating users' various feeds with advertising, as
Facebook tries to sustain a rapid pace of growth that helped it
debut on public markets at the highest-ever valuation for a
technology company.
The world's largest social network is moving to regain Wall
Street's confidence after its botched IPO last year, addressing
concerns about its long-term prospects - many of which center on
an industry-wide shift toward the use of mobile devices.
Facebook shares, which are still more than a quarter off
their IPO price of $38, closed up 4 percent at $28.57 on
Thursday on the Nasdaq.
Facebook and Google, which both got their start on desktop
computers, are now managing a transition of their products onto
smartphones and tablets, which typically yield less revenue than
on PCs.
The two Internet mainstays are also waging a war for
revenue in mobile advertising - a market that is still small
compared with the traditional desktop but that is growing
exponentially.
In terms of overall mobile advertising, Google commanded a
53.5 percent share in 2012, aided by its dominance in
search-based ads. Facebook had just 8.4 percent, a distant
runner-up, according to estimates from research house eMarketer.
But in terms of mobile display ad sales, Facebook narrowly
edges out its rival with 18.4 percent of the market versus
Google's 17 percent, the research outfit estimated.
PRESSURE ON THE SYSTEM
The makeover is partly prompted by complaints about
increasing clutter on Facebook's network.
As Facebook has grown to more than 1 billion users, the
amount of content that users and companies post to the website
has surged. Facebook users only see a small portion of that
content, culled by Facebook's proprietary algorithm.
In recent months, some companies and users, including
entrepreneur Mark Cuban, have grumbled that their content was
not getting enough exposure in the newsfeed, because Facebook
gives paid ads priority in the newsfeed.
Facebook's vice president of product, Chris Cox,
acknowledged that there was "more pressure on the system" to
feature the various content, as Facebook has grown in size.
The additional newsfeeds provide more opportunities for
content to appear in front of users. A photos-only feed displays
pictures shared by a user's connections on Facebook as well as
on Facebook-owned Instagram and other photo apps that are
integrated with the social network.
A revamped version of an existing but little-used Music feed
aggregates the songs that a user's friends are listening to, and
includes posts from bands and performers in which a user has
expressed an interest.
Facebook also introduced a "Friends Only" feed that displays
every message shared by a user's friends in chronological order
-- rather than chosen by an algorithm -- as well as a
"Following" feed that gathers posts from news publishers,
celebrities, sports teams and other groups or businesses that a
user subscribes to.
"The basic idea is sometimes you want five minutes and you
want to see the top stuff, sometimes you want to spend an hour
and go through a lot of different stuff," Cox said in an
interview after the event.
The additional feeds could also provide Facebook with more
space to offer ads on its newsfeed, though a spokeswoman said
the additional news feeds would not initially feature ads.
(Writing by Edwin Chan; editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Matthew
Lewis, Andrew Hay and Leslie Adler)