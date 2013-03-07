MENLO PARK, Calif., March 7 Facebook Inc
introduced a visually richer, mobile device-oriented "newsfeed"
on Thursday, in the most significant changes to date for the
social network's most recognizable feature.
The changes to the newsfeed, whose look and feel has
remained largely unchanged since its inception, are designed to
keep users active and interacting as well as appeal to
advertisers, as Facebook battles Google Inc for
Internet market share.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had singled out the feature as in need
of a makeover as recently as January, when the company
introduced "graph search" to address inadequacies in allowing
users to trawl for information across the world's largest social
network.