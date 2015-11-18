Nov 18 Facebook Inc activated its "Safety
Check" feature after deadly blasts in Nigeria late on Tuesday
following criticism from users that the social media network was
being selective about deploying it.
Facebook usually activates the feature, which allows users
to mark themselves as safe, after natural disasters, but not
bombings or attacks.
The social network, however, activated it after Friday's gun
and bomb attacks in Paris, drawing criticism from some users
because the feature was not activated for suicide bombings in
Beirut a day earlier.
Both the Paris and Beirut attacks were claimed by Islamic
State militants.
In a post on his Facebook page, Chief Executive Mark
Zuckerberg said the feature would now we be used more
frequently.
"After the Paris attacks last week, we made the decision to
use Safety Check for more tragic events like this going
forward," he said. Tuesday's blast at a Nigerian market killed
32 people and wounded 80 others.
Facebook said it decided to activate the feature as news of
the Paris attacks unfolded because of the level of activity on
its 1.55-billion-user network. People in Paris were posting to
let their friends and family know they were safe, Alex Schultz,
Facebook vice president of growth, wrote in a post Saturday.
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abu Taleb; Editing by Miral Fahmy)