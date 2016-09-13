* Solberg seeks Facebook help on education in conflict zones
* Welcomes letter from Facebook's Sandberg
* Solberg says Facebook should be "honest" about "editing"
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Sept 13 Norway's prime minister said on
Tuesday she wanted to work with Facebook to promote
education in an apparent gesture of peace after a row with the
company for deleting a Vietnam War photo of a naked girl fleeing
a napalm attack.
Facebook re-instated the 1972 Pulitzer Prize-winning
photograph on Friday after Solberg and others accused Facebook
of censorship and of editing history by erasing the image from
their accounts under its restrictions on nudity.
Facebook backed down, ruling that the historical importance
of the photo outweighed the company's nudity rules. And Solberg
said she hoped for cooperation between the social media giant
and her elected government.
"We have been working with Facebook and other social media
on education, especially in conflict areas," she told Reuters.
"So there will be reasons for us to have contact with them on
several issues."
"That's my main reason for trying try to be in contact with
them ... if you are really going to get education into conflict
areas, social media is probably one of those platforms they can
use," she said.
Solberg, of Norway's Conservative Party, welcomed a personal
letter from chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg thanking
Solberg for her role and saying the company would learn from the
dispute.
"It was a humble letter," Solberg said. She and Sandberg met
at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last year.
At the time, Norway's NTB news agency said Solberg asked
Facebook's help with ways to help train teachers and to ensure
schooling in war zones or other areas in crisis.
Still, Solberg also said Facebook should admit more clearly
that it acts as an editor of the Internet.
"They are editing and then they have to be honest on the
editing," she said. "They have to make sure that they are not
editing ... history or political activism through the way they
are editing," she said.
The 1972 photograph, dubbed "Napalm Girl", by Nick Ut of the
Associated Press, shows screaming children running from a napalm
attack. A naked nine-year-old girl, Phan Th Kim Phúc, is at its
centre.
Facebook bars nudity with some exemptions, such as
photographs of nudes in art. It is unclear exactly how disputes
over its "Community Standards" reach top management.
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)