BRIEF-Facebook Inc says introducing new privacy basics
* Facebook Inc says introducing a new privacy basics to make it easier for people to find tools for controlling their information on facebook
OSLO Oct 31 Facebook will allow more content on its platform that it would have earlier removed because it violated its standards, a senior company executive said on Monday, following the controversy over the removal of an iconic Vietnam War photo.
His comments come after a dispute in September between the company and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg after Facebook deleted the photo of a naked girl fleeing a napalm attack, called "The Terror of War".
"We have made a number of policy changes after The Terror of War photo. We have improved our escalation process to ensure that controversial stories and images get surfaced more quickly," said Patrick Walker, Facebook's director of media partnership for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
"(And) in the weeks ahead, we are going to begin allowing more items that people find newsworthy, significant or important to the public interest, even if they might otherwise violate our standards," Walker told a meeting of the Association of Norwegian Editors in Oslo, to which he was invited following the row, by both the association and the Norwegian culture minister.
"We will work with our community and partners to explore exactly how to do this," he said. "Our intent is to allow more images and stories without posing a safety risk or showing graphic images to minors or others who do not want to see them."
Facebook re-instated the Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph after Solberg and others accused Facebook of censorship and of editing history by erasing the image from their accounts under its restrictions on nudity.
Facebook backed down, ruling that the historical importance of the photo outweighed the company's nudity rules. (Editing by Alison Williams)
* Facebook Inc says introducing a new privacy basics to make it easier for people to find tools for controlling their information on facebook
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Jan 26 Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics on Thursday posted in-line results for the final quarter of 2016, driven by solid phone and car part sales and improved factory utilisation and said it will boost plant capacity to meet stronger demand.