New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Nov 11 Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it launched its news app Notify for iPhone users in the United States.
The app - which features content from news sources such as Fox News, Washington Post and CBS Sports - allows user to share notifications from the lock screen. (bit.ly/1OEwCLf) (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.