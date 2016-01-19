SAN FRANCISCO Jan 19 A U.S. judge allowed part
of a lawsuit to proceed against the founder of Facebook's
virtual reality glasses unit Oculus VR Inc, but also dismissed
several claims filed by another company which alleged the Oculus
founder had passed off its confidential information as his own.
U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco ruled on
Saturday that a breach of contract claim could proceed against
Oculus founder Palmer Luckey. However, Alsup dismissed other
civil claims brought by Total Recall Technologies, including
fraud.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)