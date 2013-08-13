Aug 13 Facebook Inc struck a deal with
online restaurant booking service OpenTable Inc that
will allow users to reserve tables at restaurants via a Facebook
app, as the world's No. 1 social network continues to expand its
mobile services.
In an announcement on its website, Facebook said the feature
would be available on its mobile pages for more than 20,000
OpenTable restaurant customers across North America.
It wasn't immediately clear if Facebook would receive any
commission from OpenTable bookings.
More consumers are accessing Web services using smartphones
and Facebook has been adapting its business to benefit from the
trend.
Shares of OpenTable touched a year high of $74.47 before
closing up nearly 8 percent at $74.08 Monday on the Nasdaq.