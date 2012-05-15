May 15 The International Securities Exchange said it plans to offer equity options on Facebook on May 29, the company said on Tuesday, a week after the debut of its much anticipated initial public offering on Friday.

Other U.S. options exchanges are expected to follow suit. The options listing date is contingent upon a successful completion of Facebook's IPO. ISE is owned by derivatives exchange Eurex, which is co-owned by Deutsche Boerse . (Reporting by Doris Frankel)