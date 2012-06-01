June 1 Facebook's website suffered
sporadic outages on Thursday, anywhere from half an hour to two
hours according to various blogs, tweets and affected users, but
the company said the problem has been fixed.
"Earlier today, some users briefly experienced issues
loading the site. The issues have since been resolved and
everyone should now have access to Facebook," company spokesman
Michael Kirkland told Reuters.
The outages came as Facebook continued to grapple with the
fallout of its botched May 18 IPO. The stock has plummeted
nearly 23 percent from its IPO price, and numerous lawsuits have
been filed in the wake of first-day trading glitches.
Shares of Facebook closed up 5 percent at $29.60 Thursday on
the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad; Edwin Chan in Los Angeles; Editing
by Hans-Juergen Peters)