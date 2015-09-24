A Facebook error message is seen in this illustration photo of a computer screen in Singapore June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas White/Files

Facebook.com was up for most users, except in some parts of western Europe, nearly four hours after an outage was first observed.

Downdetector.com's Facebook map showed outages in North America, Europe, Australia and India earlier on Thursday. (bit.ly/1aIqOPd)

"Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can," a message on facebook.com said.

The mobile app and Messenger services appeared to be working during the outage.

Facebook and its photo-sharing site Instagram were blocked around the world for up to an hour on Jan. 27. Facebook (FB.O) blamed an internal fault.

The company was not available for comment on the latest outage.

Facebook's shares closed marginally up at $94.41 on Thursday.

(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Sriraj Kalluvila)