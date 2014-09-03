(Adds problems fixed)
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 3 Facebook Inc went
down briefly for an unknown number of U.S. users on Wednesday
afternoon in what appeared to be the latest outage to affect the
world's largest social network.
Several users had earlier reported getting an error message,
"unable to connect to the Internet" when attempting to sign in.
Facebook said the log-in problems arose after what it called
an infrastructure-configuration adjustment.
"We immediately discovered the issue and fixed it, and
everyone should now be able to connect," a Facebook spokesman
said.
