SAN FRANCISCO/BENGALURU Dec 3 Facebook Inc
Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday he and
his wife would receive no tax benefit from setting up their new
philanthropic endeavor as a limited liability company and hinted
at the types of efforts it would support.
In a post on his Facebook page, he wrote that "just like
everyone else, we will pay capital gains taxes when our shares
are sold by the LLC."
While reiterating that the entity, called the Chan
Zuckerberg Initiative, would focus on areas like education and
disease, he indicated the efforts would be similar to
philanthropy he and his wife, Priscilla Chan, had already
supported.
Their recent donations include $20 million to
EducationSuperHighway, which helps connect classrooms to the
Internet, and a new acute care and trauma center at San
Francisco General Hospital, where Chan works as a pediatrician.
Chan and Zuckerberg said on Tuesday that 99 percent of the
stock they hold in Facebook would go toward the philanthropic
project over their lifetimes. At the stock's current price, that
stake is worth $45 billion.
Responding to a comment he would pay "ZERO tax" for the
initiative's investments that was made in reply to his Facebook
post on Thursday, Zuckerberg denied that was the case.
"Please don't spread inaccurate information," he posted.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen
R. Trousdale and Peter Cooney)