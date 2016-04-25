April 25 Facebook Inc is developing a
stand-alone camera app, similar to disappearing photo app
Snapchat, to increase user engagement, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The app, being developed by Facebook's "friend-sharing" team
in London, is in its early stages and may never come to
fruition, according to the report. (on.wsj.com/24fDRxN)
The company is also planning a feature that allows a user to
record video through the app to begin live streaming, the
newspaper reported.
Facebook could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)