By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 21 Facebook Inc is
proposing to combine user data with that of recently acquired
photo-sharing service Instagram, and will loosen restrictions on
emails between members of the social network.
Facebook also said on Wednesday it is proposing to scrap a
4-year old process that can allow the social network's roughly 1
billion users to vote on changes to its policies and terms of
services.
Facebook said it may share information between its own
service and other businesses or affiliates that Facebook owns to
"help provide, understand, and improve our services and their
own services."
One of Facebook's most significant affiliate businesses is
Instagram, a photo-sharing service for smartphone users that
Facebook acquired in October for roughly $715 million.
The change could open the door for Facebook to build unified
profiles of its users that include people's personal data from
its social network and from Instagram, similar to recent moves
by Google Inc. In January, Google said it would combine
users' personal information from its various Web services - such
as search, email and the Google+ social network - to provide a
more customized experience.
Google's unified data policy raised concerns among some
privacy advocates and regulators, who said it was an invasion of
people's privacy. A group of 36 U.S. state attorney generals
also warned in a letter to Google that consolidating so much
personal information in one place could put people at greater
risk from hackers and identity thieves.
Facebook also wants to loosen the restrictions on how
members of the social network can contact other members using
the Facebook email system.
Facebook said it wanted to eliminate a setting for users to
control who can contact them. The company said it planned to
replace the "Who can send you Facebook messages" setting with
new filters for managing incoming messages.
Asked whether such a change could leave Facebook users
exposed to a flood of unwanted, spam-like messages, Facebook
spokesman Andrew Noyes said that the company carefully monitors
user interaction and feedback to find ways to enhance the user
experience.
"We are working on updates to Facebook Messages and have
made this change in our Data Use Policy in order to allow for
improvements to the product," Noyes said.
Facebook's changes come as the world's largest social
networking company with roughly 1 billion users has experienced
a sharp slowdown in revenue growth. The company generates the
bulk of its revenue from advertising on its website.
The changes are open to public comment for the next seven
days. If the proposed changes generate more than 7,000 public
comments, Facebook's current terms of service automatically
trigger a vote by users to approve the changes. But the vote is
only binding if at least 30 percent of users take part, and two
prior votes never reached that threshold.
Facebook has said in that past that it was rethinking the
voting system and on Wednesday Facebook moved to eliminate the
vote entirely, noting that it hasn't functioned as intended and
is no longer suited to its current situation as a large publicly
traded company subject to oversight by various regulatory
agencies.
"We found that the voting mechanism, which is triggered by a
specific number of comments, actually resulted in a system that
incentivized the quantity of comments over their quality,"
Elliot Schrage, Facebook's vice president of communications,
public policy and marketing, said in a blog post on Wednesday.
Instead of the vote, Facebook will look for other forms of
user feedback on changes, such as an "Ask the Chief Privacy
Officer" question-and-answer forum on its website as well as
live webcasts about privacy, safety and security.
Facebook, Google and other online companies have faced
increasing scrutiny and enforcement from privacy regulators as
consumers entrust ever-increasing amounts of information about
their personal lives to Web services.
In April, Facebook settled privacy charges with the U.S.
Federal Trade Commission that it had deceived consumers and
forced them to share more personal information than they
intended. Under the settlement, Facebook is required to get user
consent for certain changes to its privacy settings and is
subject to 20 years of independent audits.