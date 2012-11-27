By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 26 Two privacy advocacy
groups urged Facebook Inc on Monday to withdraw proposed
changes to its terms of service that would allow the company to
share user data with recently acquired photo-application
Instagram, eliminate a user voting system and loosen email
restrictions within the social network.
The changes, which Facebook unveiled on Wednesday, raise
privacy risks for users and violate the company's previous
commitments to its roughly 1 billion members, according to the
Electronic Privacy Information Center and the Center for Digital
Democracy.
"Facebook's proposed changes implicate the user privacy and
terms of a recent settlement with the Federal Trade Commission,"
the groups said in a letter to Facebook Chief Executive Mark
Zuckerberg that was published on their websites on Monday.
By sharing information with Instagram, the letter said,
Facebook could combine user profiles, ending its practice of
keeping user information on the two services separate.
Facebook declined to comment on the letter.
In April, Facebook settled privacy charges with the U.S.
Federal Trade Commission that it had deceived consumers and
forced them to share more personal information than they
intended. Under the settlement, Facebook is required to get user
consent for certain changes to its privacy settings and is
subject to 20 years of independent audits.
Facebook, Google and other online companies have faced
increasing scrutiny and enforcement from privacy regulators as
consumers entrust ever-increasing amounts of information about
their personal lives to Web services.
Facebook unveiled a variety of proposed changes to its terms
of service and data use polices on Wednesday, including a move
to scrap a 4-year old process that can allow the social
network's roughly 1 billion users to vote on changes to its
policies.
If proposed changes generate more than 7,000 public comments
during a seven-day period, Facebook's current terms of service
automatically trigger a vote by users to approve the changes.
But the vote is only binding if at least 30 percent of users
take part, and two prior votes never reached that threshold.
The latest proposed changes had garnered more than 17,000
comments by late Monday.
Facebook also said last week that it wanted to eliminate a
setting for users to control who can contact them on the social
network's email system. The company said it planned to replace
the "Who can send you Facebook messages" setting with new
filters for managing incoming messages.
That change is likely to increase the amount of unwanted
"spam" messages that users receive, the privacy groups warned on
Monday.
Facebook's potential information sharing with Instagram, a
photo-sharing service for smartphone users that it bought in
October, flows from proposed changes that would allow the
company to share information between its own service and other
businesses or affiliates it owns.
The change could open the door for Facebook to build unified
profiles of its users that include people's personal data from
its social network and from Instagram, similar to recent moves
by Google Inc.
In January, Google said it would combine users' personal
information from its various Web services - such as search,
email and the Google+ social network - to provide a more
customized experience. The unified data policy raised concerns
among some privacy advocates and regulators, who said it was an
invasion of people's privacy.
"As our company grows, we acquire businesses that become a
legal part of our organization," Facebook spokesman Andrew Noyes
said in an emailed statement on Monday.
"Those companies sometimes operate as affiliates. We wanted
to clarify that we will share information with our affiliates
and vice versa, both to help improve our services and theirs,
and to take advantage of storage efficiencies," Noyes said.