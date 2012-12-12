By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 12 Facebook Inc began
rolling out a variety of new privacy controls on Wednesday, the
company's latest effort to address user concerns about who can
see their personal information on the world's largest social
network.
New tools introduced on Wednesday will make it easier for
Facebook's members to quickly determine who can view the photos,
comments and other information about them that appears on
different parts of the website, and to request that any
objectionable photos they're featured in be removed.
A new privacy "shortcut" in the top-right hand corner of the
website provides quick access to key controls such as allowing
users to manage who can contact them and to block specific
people.
The new controls are the latest changes to Facebook's
privacy settings, which have been criticized in the past for
being too confusing.
Facebook Director of Product Sam Lessin said the changes
were designed to increase users' comfort level on the social
network, which has roughly one billion users.
"When users don't understand the concepts and controls and
hit surprises, they don't build the confidence they need," said
Lessin.
Facebook, Google Inc and other online companies
have faced increasing scrutiny and enforcement from privacy
regulators as consumers entrust ever-increasing amounts of
information about their personal lives to Web services.
In April, Facebook settled privacy charges with the U.S.
Federal Trade Commission that it had deceived consumers and
forced them to share more personal information than they
intended. Under the settlement, Facebook is required to get user
consent for certain changes to its privacy settings and is
subject to 20 years of independent audits.
Facebook's Lessin said some users don't understand that the
information they post on their Timeline profile page is not the
only personal information about them that may be viewable by
others. Improvements to Facebook's so-called Activity Log will
make it easier for users to see at a glance all the information
that involves them across the social network.
Facebook also said it is changing the way that third-party
apps, such as games and music players, get permission to access
user data. An app must now provide separate requests to create a
personalized service based on a user's personal information and
to post automated messages to the Facebook newsfeed on behalf of
a user - previously users agreed to both conditions by approving
a single request.
The revamped controls follow proposed changes that Facebook
has made to its privacy policy and terms of service. The changes
would allow Facebook to integrate user data with that of its
recently acquired photo-sharing app Instagram, and would loosen
restrictions on how members of the social network can contact
other members using the Facebook email system.
Nearly 600,000 Facebook users voted to reject the proposed
changes, but the votes fell far short of the roughly 300 million
needed for the vote to be binding, under Facebook's existing
rules. The proposed changes also would eliminate any such future
votes by Facebook users.