By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 26 A U.S. judge on Monday
granted final approval to Facebook's $20 million settlement of a
lawsuit over targeted advertising despite objections that the
deal did not go far enough to protect children's privacy.
Five plaintiffs filed a class action against Facebook
in 2011, saying the social networking giant's "Sponsored
Stories" program shared users' "likes" of certain advertisers
with friends without paying them or allowing them to opt out.
A "Sponsored Story" is an advertisement that appears on a
member's Facebook page and generally consists of a friend's
name, profile picture and an assertion that the person "likes"
the advertiser.
The case has highlighted tension between privacy concerns
and Facebook's drive to monetize user content.
Under the terms of the settlement, Facebook will pay $20
million to compensate class members, and promised to give users
more control over how their content is shared - changes which
plaintiff lawyers estimate to have a value of up to $145
million.
Facebook charged advertisers nearly $234 million for
Sponsored Stories between January 2011 and August 2012, court
filings show.
Child rights advocates had argued that no minors should have
their content shared with advertisers.
But in an order on Monday, U.S. District Judge Richard
Seeborg in San Francisco wrote that the settlement, "while not
incorporating all features that some of the objectors might
prefer, has significant value."
Representatives for Facebook, the plaintiffs or objectors
could not immediately be reached for comment.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Angel Fraley et al., individually and on behalf
of all others similarly situated vs. Facebook Inc, 11-cv-1726.