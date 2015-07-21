July 21 Facebook Inc cannot challenge
search warrants New York prosecutors used to get information
from its site on hundreds of users suspected of Social Security
fraud, a state appeals court said on Tuesday, in a decision
likely making it harder for New Yorkers to keep their digital
lives private.
The warrants, which applied to 381 users' photos, private
messages and other account information, could only be challenged
by individual defendants after prosecutors gathered evidence,
the Manhattan-based court unanimously ruled.
Facebook was backed in the case by a group of large Internet
companies including Google Inc and Microsoft Corp
, which argued the case could set a troubling precedent
giving prosecutors access to all kinds of digital information.
Internet companies are pushing back broadly against U.S.
intelligence and law enforcement agencies' demands for customer
data, in the wake of revelations by former National Security
Agency contractor Edward Snowden of wide-ranging online
surveillance.
The Manhattan District Attorney's office served the warrants
on Facebook in 2013, seeking information on dozens of people
later indicted for Social Security fraud, including police
officers and firefighters who allegedly feigned illness in the
wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
The world's biggest online social network turned the records
over to prosecutors last year after a state judge threw out its
claim that the warrants violated users' Fourth Amendment rights,
but it also went ahead with an appeal.
The court on Tuesday said the only way to challenge warrants
was for defendants in criminal cases to move to suppress the
evidence they produced.
A Facebook spokesman said the company disagreed with the
decision and was considering an appeal.
A spokeswoman for the district attorney's office said
prosecutors had secured nearly $25 million from people who were
targets in the probe.
"In many cases, evidence on their Facebook accounts directly
contradicted the lies the defendants told to the Social Security
Administration," she said.
Prosecutors said Facebook pages showed public employees who
claimed to be disabled riding jet skis, playing golf and
participating in martial arts events.
Mariko Hirose, a lawyer with the New York Civil Liberties
Union, which also submitted a brief in support of Facebook, said
the court "side-stepped" an important question by ruling on
Facebook's right to challenge the warrants and not on their
legality.
The case is: In re 381 search warrants directed to Facebook
Inc and dated July 23, 2013, Appellate Division, First
Department, No. 30207-13.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by
Bill Rigby)