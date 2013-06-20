By Jennifer Saba
June 20 Facebook Inc introduced video for
its popular photo sharing application Instagram in an attempt to
go to head-to-head with rival Twitter.
The world's No. 1 social network said on Thursday its more
than 130 million Instagram users can now record and post 15
second videos on the platform.
The move takes aim at Twitter's Vine video platform that
allows users to record and share six-second videos.
"There's definitely a one-upmanship going on," said Brian
Blau, research director, at Gartner.
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram
co-founder Kevin Systrom were on hand to unveil the offering at
Facebook's Menlo Park, California headquarters.
Among the features of Instagram video, which works with
Apple's iOS and Google Android operating
system, are a video stabilization technology and spate of custom
design filters.
Facebook bought Instagram for $1 billion in April 2012 as a
way to keep its users hooked on new features weeks before the
social media network became a publicly traded company.
Instagram is part of Facebook's mobile strategy as it seeks
to get more advertising revenue.
More than 60 million people in the United States regularly
watched video on their phones last year, according to research
firm eMarketer. Almost 75 million are expected to do so this
year.