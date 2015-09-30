SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 30 Facebook Inc
rolled out updates to mobile profile pages to enable users to
better personalize their profiles and more easily control their
privacy settings.
Facebook has sought to improve and ease its mobile profile
experience as it makes more of its $10 billion-plus in annual ad
revenue off of phones. The updates also come during New York
City's 12th Advertising Week, where Facebook is courting the
world's largest advertisers and companies.
Among the new features are profile videos, or a short
looping video clip that users can create in place of a static
profile picture. The feature is similar to Vine, a video sharing
app owned by Twitter Inc.
Users can also set a temporary profile picture that reverts
to their old picture at a specified time. Those who want to
support a sports team or charitable cause for a specific week,
for example, can choose a picture to display for a short time
period.
Facebook also introduced more ways to control privacy
settings so that users can curate what pieces of information are
public and which are only viewable to "friends," or people that
they have allowed to view profiles.
(Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Alan Crosby)