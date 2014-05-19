May 19 France's Publicis Groupe SA has won a digital marketing deal with Facebook Inc worth about $500 million including spending, website Ad Age reported citing an executive familiar with the matter.

The deal will be managed by all the group's agencies in North America followed by a global rollout, Publicis-owned Starcom MediaVest Group's Anita Mcgorty told Reuters.

Starcom MediaVest led the negotiations for the deal.

The deal comes days after Publicis and Omnicom Group Inc decided to terminate their proposed $35 billion merger, the uncertainty surrounding which had led both companies to lose business worth more than $1.5 billion in April.

The multi-year partnership is focused on creating products around data, video and images - including Facebook and Instagram - Starcom MediaVest Group Chief Executive Laura Desmond told marketing and media website Ad Age. (link.reuters.com/gas49v)

Under the terms of the deal, Publicis would have access to Facebook user data, enabling it to gauge ad performance on the social network, Ad Age said.

Publicis and Facebook were not immediately available for comment.

Facebook shares were up 2 percent at $59.22 on the Nasdaq on Monday afternoon. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Sampad Patnaik; Editing by Joyjeet Das)