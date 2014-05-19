May 19 France's Publicis Groupe SA has
won a digital marketing deal with Facebook Inc worth
about $500 million including spending, website Ad Age reported
citing an executive familiar with the matter.
The deal will be managed by all the group's agencies in
North America followed by a global rollout, Publicis-owned
Starcom MediaVest Group's Anita Mcgorty told Reuters.
Starcom MediaVest led the negotiations for the deal.
The deal comes days after Publicis and Omnicom Group Inc
decided to terminate their proposed $35 billion merger,
the uncertainty surrounding which had led both companies to lose
business worth more than $1.5 billion in April.
The multi-year partnership is focused on creating products
around data, video and images - including Facebook and Instagram
- Starcom MediaVest Group Chief Executive Laura Desmond told
marketing and media website Ad Age. (link.reuters.com/gas49v)
Under the terms of the deal, Publicis would have access to
Facebook user data, enabling it to gauge ad performance on the
social network, Ad Age said.
Publicis and Facebook were not immediately available for
comment.
Facebook shares were up 2 percent at $59.22 on the Nasdaq on
Monday afternoon.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Sampad Patnaik; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)