Oct 8 Facebook's trademark "Like" button
is set to get more expressive.
The social network said on Thursday it is launching a pilot
test of "Reactions", which will allow users to express a range
of emotions including love, happiness, anger and sadness.
In a video accompanying a Facebook post by the company's
chief product officer, Chris Cox, the "Reactions" buttons appear
as animated emoticons and pop up when the "Like" button is
long-pressed. (on.fb.me/1LBnXIG)
The company said it would start the pilot in Ireland and
Spain on iOS, Android and desktops.
The feedback from the pilot test will be used to improve the
feature and the company hopes "to roll it out to everyone soon,"
Cox wrote in the post.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)